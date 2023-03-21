U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Michael E. Berkshire, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Command, 66th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater), instructs his group in preparation for the communication event of unit’s squad-level competition at the Sand Dunes Training Area in Wackernheim, Germany, Feb. 23, 2023. The Best Squad Competition measures the fitness, technical competence, and mental rigor of Soldiers through a series of tasks over three days. (U.S. Army photo by Michele Wiencek)

