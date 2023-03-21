U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Michael E. Berkshire, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Command, 66th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater), instructs his group in preparation for the communication event of unit’s squad-level competition at the Sand Dunes Training Area in Wackernheim, Germany, Feb. 23, 2023. The Best Squad Competition measures the fitness, technical competence, and mental rigor of Soldiers through a series of tasks over three days. (U.S. Army photo by Michele Wiencek)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2023 05:22
|Photo ID:
|7701803
|VIRIN:
|230223-A-LL070-0006
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|9.39 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Squad-Level Competition [Image 20 of 20], by Michele Wiencek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
