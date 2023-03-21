CBRN Rope Rescue Course

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Alyssa Arredondo, above, and Lance Cpl. Jacob P. Beishline, below, with Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense Platoon, Headquarters Battalion, 3d Marine Division, ascend from a cave with a simulated casualty during the culminating event of a rope rescue technician certification course at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, March 23, 2023. The course, taught by U.S. Air Force firefighters, prepares Marines to respond to disaster situations and builds interoperability between joint forces for crisis response operations. Arredondo is a native of Temecula, CA. Beishline is a native of Shirminsville, PA. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Davin A. Tenbusch)

