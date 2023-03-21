CBRN Rope Rescue Course

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jacob W. Matkovich with Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense Platoon, Headquarters Battalion, 3d Marine Division, rappels into a cave during the culminating event of a rope rescue technician certification course at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa,Japan, March 23, 2023. The course, taught by U.S. Air Force firefighters, prepares Marines to respond to disaster situations and builds interoperability between joint forces for crisis response operations. Matkovich is a native of Wentzville, MO. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. DavinA. Tenbusch)

