    CBRN Rope Rescue Course [Image 4 of 6]

    CBRN Rope Rescue Course

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.27.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Davin Tenbusch 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jacob W. Matkovich, above, Sgt. Alyssa Arredondo, middle, and Lance Cpl. Jacob P. Beishline, below, all with Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense Platoon, Headquarters Battalion, 3d Marine Division, extract a simulated casualty during the culminating event of a rope rescue technician certification course at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, March 23, 2023. The course, taught by U.S. Air Force firefighters, prepares Marines to respond to disaster situations and builds interoperability between joint forces for crisis response operations. Matkovich is a native of Wentzville, MO. Arredondo is a native of Temecula, CA. Beishline is a native of Shirminsville, PA. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Davin A. Tenbusch)

    Date Taken: 03.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.26.2023 22:44
    Photo ID: 7701420
    VIRIN: 230323-M-FR804-0090
    Resolution: 3648x5472
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBRN Rope Rescue Course [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Davin Tenbusch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CBRN
    Marines
    Crisis Response
    3D MARDIV
    FreeandOpenIndopacific

