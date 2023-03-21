CBRN Rope Rescue Course

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jacob P. Beishline, left, and Lance Cpl. Lillie A. Creech, right, both with Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense Platoon, Headquarters Battalion, 3d Marine Division, extract a simulated casualty from a cave during the culminating event of a rope rescue technician certification course at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, March 23, 2023. The course, taught by U.S. Air Force firefighters, prepares Marines to respond to disaster situations and builds interoperability between joint forces for crisis response operations. Beishline is a native of Shirminsville, PA. Creech is a native of Bardstown, KY. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Davin A. Tenbusch)

