2023 Defenders of Liberty Air Show

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels sit on the flight line before takeoff during the Defenders of Liberty Air Show at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, March 25, 2023. The maneuver heights during a Blue Angels performance may vary from as low as 50 feet to as high as 15,000 feet above the ground. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Celeste Zuniga)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2023 Date Posted: 03.26.2023 17:02 Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US