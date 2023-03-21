The U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform a Diamond Echelon Parade performance maneuver during the Defenders of Liberty Air Show at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, March 25, 2023. The Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornets can reach speeds almost twice the speed of sound. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Celeste Zuniga)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2023 17:01
|Photo ID:
|7701132
|VIRIN:
|230325-F-FF833-913
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 2023 Defenders of Liberty Air Show [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Celeste Zuniga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
