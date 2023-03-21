Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Defenders of Liberty Air Show [Image 3 of 6]

    2023 Defenders of Liberty Air Show

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Celeste Zuniga 

    307th Bomb Wing

    The U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform a Diamond Echelon Parade performance maneuver during the Defenders of Liberty Air Show at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, March 25, 2023. The Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornets can reach speeds almost twice the speed of sound. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Celeste Zuniga)

    This work, 2023 Defenders of Liberty Air Show [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Celeste Zuniga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Blue Angels
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    Defenders of Liberty Air Show
    ReserveReady

