The U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform a Fortus maneuver during the Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air Show at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, March 25, 2023. During a Blue Angels performance, the jets can get as close as 18 inches to one another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Celeste Zuniga)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2023 Date Posted: 03.26.2023 17:01 Photo ID: 7701133 VIRIN: 230325-F-FF833-887 Resolution: 5013x3342 Size: 847.25 KB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 Defenders of Liberty Air Show [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Celeste Zuniga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.