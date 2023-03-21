2023 Defenders of Liberty Air Show

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform a Fortus maneuver during the Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air Show at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, March 25, 2023. During a Blue Angels performance, the jets can get as close as 18 inches to one another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Celeste Zuniga)
