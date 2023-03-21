2023 Defenders of Liberty Air Show

An F-22 Raptor, P-51 Mustang, and F-16 Viper (top to bottom) fly over the crowd during the Defenders of Liberty Air Show at Barksdale Air Force Base Louisiana, March 25, 2023. The jets were part of a performance from the Air Force Heritage Flight demo team, which was formed in 2010 with a mission to provide Heritage Flights to the public. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Celeste Zuniga)

