93éme Régiment d’Artillerie de Montagne crews perform dry-fire exercises with the CAmion Equipe Den System dÁRtillerie (CAESAR) Self-Propelled 155mm Howitzers ahead of upcoming live-fire exercises as part of Dynamic Front 23 in Oksbøl, Denmark, Mar. 24, 2023. DF23 is a US-led, NATO and partner-integrated live-fire field artillery exercise that is focused on Alliance integration of multi-national multi-domain operations and capabilities to improve the deterrence and defence of NATO and Partner Nations across the European Theater. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Larsen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2023 Date Posted: 03.25.2023 05:55 Photo ID: 7700360 VIRIN: 230324-A-AS262-1006 Resolution: 4160x6240 Size: 12.75 MB Location: OKSBøL, DK Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, French Caesars train in DF23 [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Kyle Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.