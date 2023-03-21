Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    French Caesars train in DF23 [Image 4 of 8]

    French Caesars train in DF23

    OKSBøL, DENMARK

    03.24.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Larsen 

    NATO Allied Rapid Reaction Corps

    93éme Régiment d’Artillerie de Montagne crews perform dry-fire exercises with the CAmion Equipe Den System dÁRtillerie (CAESAR) Self-Propelled 155mm Howitzers ahead of upcoming live-fire exercises as part of Dynamic Front 23 in Oksbøl, Denmark, Mar. 24, 2023. The 93éme Régiment d’Artillerie de Montagne, falls under the Allied Rapid Reaction Corps Multi-National Field Artillery Brigade, which allows NATO to take advantage of a variety of complimentary surface-to-surface systems and broadens the Alliance's fires support capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Larsen)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2023
    Date Posted: 03.25.2023 05:55
    Photo ID: 7700358
    VIRIN: 230324-A-AS262-1004
    Location: OKSBøL, DK
    Soldier
    NATO
    ARRC
    French Artillery
    DF23

