93éme Régiment d’Artillerie de Montagne crews perform dry-fire exercises with the CAmion Equipe Den System dÁRtillerie (CAESAR) Self-Propelled 155mm Howitzers ahead of upcoming live-fire exercises as part of Dynamic Front 23 in Oksbøl, Denmark, Mar. 24, 2023. The 93éme Régiment d’Artillerie de Montagne, falls under the Allied Rapid Reaction Corps Multi-National Field Artillery Brigade, which allows NATO to take advantage of a variety of complimentary surface-to-surface systems and broadens the Alliance's fires support capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Larsen)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2023 05:55
|Photo ID:
|7700358
|VIRIN:
|230324-A-AS262-1004
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|14.82 MB
|Location:
|OKSBøL, DK
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, French Caesars train in DF23 [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Kyle Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT