French Caesars train in DF23

93éme Régiment d’Artillerie de Montagne crews perform dry-fire exercises with the CAmion Equipe Den System dÁRtillerie (CAESAR) Self-Propelled 155mm Howitzers ahead of upcoming live-fire exercises as part of Dynamic Front 23 in Oksbøl, Denmark, Mar. 24, 2023. The 93éme Régiment d’Artillerie de Montagne, falls under the Allied Rapid Reaction Corps Multi-National Field Artillery Brigade, which allows NATO to take advantage of a variety of complimentary surface-to-surface systems and broadens the Alliance's fires support capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Larsen)

Date Taken: 03.24.2023