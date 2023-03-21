French Caesars train in DF23

93éme Régiment d’Artillerie de Montagne crews perform dry-fire exercises with the CAmion Equipe Den System dÁRtillerie (CAESAR) Self-Propelled 155mm Howitzers ahead of upcoming live-fire exercises as part of Dynamic Front 23 in Oksbøl, Denmark, Mar. 24, 2023. The 93éme Régiment d’Artillerie de Montagne, which falls under the Allied Rapid Reaction Corps Multi-National Field Artillery Brigade and enhances NATO's artillery capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Larsen)

