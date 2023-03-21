French Caesars train in DF23

93éme Régiment d’Artillerie de Montagne crews perform dry-fire exercises with the CAmion Equipe Den System dÁRtillerie (CAESAR) Self-Propelled 155mm Howitzers ahead of upcoming live-fire exercises as part of Dynamic Front 23 in Oksbøl, Denmark, Mar. 24, 2023. DF23 is a U.S.-led, NATO and partner-integrated live-fire exercise, which is the largest field artillery exercise to take place in Denmark in more than 30 years and sees participation from over 12 nations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Larsen)

