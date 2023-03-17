Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    70th ISRW partners with NSA Police for active assailant drill [Image 1 of 4]

    70th ISRW partners with NSA Police for active assailant drill

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Iinuma 

    70th ISR Wing

    Sim bullets sit on the ground during an active assailant drill March 2, 2023, at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland. The 70th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing partnered with National Security Agency Police to conduct multiple drills that allowed personnel to test plans and procedures to increase their chances of survival in the event of a real-world active assailant incident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Iinuma)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2023
    Date Posted: 03.20.2023 09:00
    Photo ID: 7689998
    VIRIN: 230302-F-AE629-1024
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 882.85 KB
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    NSA
    Police
    70th ISRW
    70th ISR Wing
    Active Assailant Drill

