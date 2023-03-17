A National Security Agency police officer, renders aid to an injured Airman assigned to the 70th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, during an active assailant drill March 2, 2023, at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland. The 70th ISRW partnered with NSA Police to conduct multiple drills that allowed personnel to test plans and procedures to increase their chances of survival in the event of a real-world active assailant incident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Iinuma)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2023 Date Posted: 03.20.2023 09:00 Photo ID: 7690000 VIRIN: 230302-F-AE629-1043 Resolution: 1375x983 Size: 263.75 KB Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 70th ISRW partners with NSA Police for active assailant drill [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.