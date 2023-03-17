70th ISRW partners with NSA Police for active assailant drill

Airmen from the 70th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing proceed through a security check prior to the start of an active assailant drill March 2, 2023, at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland. The 70th ISRW partnered with NSA Police to conduct multiple drills that allowed personnel to test plans and procedures to increase their chances of survival in the event of a real-world active assailant incident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Iinuma)

