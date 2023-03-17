70th ISRW partners with NSA Police for active assailant drill

A National Security Agency officer, apprehends an active assailant during an exercise March 2, 2023, at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland. The 70th ISRW partnered with NSA Police to conduct multiple drills that allowed personnel to test plans and procedures to increase their chances of survival in the event of a real-world active assailant incident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Iinuma)

