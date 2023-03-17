Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Preserving history, one story at a time [Image 16 of 16]

    Preserving history, one story at a time

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2023

    Photo by Sharilyn Wells 

    Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs Office

    Lead archeologist, Dr. Linda Carnes-McNaughton explains some of the artifacts found on the training lands of Fort Bragg. She is holding a socket bayonet dating back to 1855 called an Enfield after the style of the weapon. On the battle’s 158th Anniversary, a guided tour was led by historians and archeologists of the Fort Bragg Cultural Resource Management Program to the site to allow participants to walk through history supported by archeological finds and historical documents studied by the CRMP, March 10. (U.S. Army photo by Sharilyn Wells, Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.20.2023 08:52
    Photo ID: 7689975
    VIRIN: 230320-A-A4510-016
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
