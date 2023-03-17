Preserving history, one story at a time

Lead archeologist, Dr. Linda Carnes-McNaughton explains some of the artifacts found on the training lands of Fort Bragg. She is holding a socket bayonet dating back to 1855 called an Enfield after the style of the weapon. On the battle’s 158th Anniversary, a guided tour was led by historians and archeologists of the Fort Bragg Cultural Resource Management Program to the site to allow participants to walk through history supported by archeological finds and historical documents studied by the CRMP, March 10. (U.S. Army photo by Sharilyn Wells, Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs)

