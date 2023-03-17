Preserving history, one story at a time

Hallowed ground at the site of the infamous battle at Monroe’s Crossroads. On its 158th Anniversary, a guided tour was led by historians and archeologists of the Fort Bragg Cultural Resource Management Program to the battlefield site on active military training lands on Fort Bragg, March 10. The event allowed participants to walk through history supported by archeological finds and historical documents studied by the CRMP. (U.S. Army photo by Sharilyn Wells, Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs)

