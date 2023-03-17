Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Preserving history, one story at a time [Image 10 of 16]

    Preserving history, one story at a time

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2023

    Photo by Sharilyn Wells 

    Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs Office

    Jon Schleier, a cultural resource specialist at Fort Bragg, leads a historical walkthrough of the infamous battle at Monroe’s Crossroads on active military training lands on Fort Bragg, March 10. On its 158th Anniversary, the guided tour allowed participants to walk through history supported by archeological finds and historical documents studied by the Fort Bragg Cultural Resource Management Program. (U.S. Army photo by Sharilyn Wells, Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.20.2023 08:52
    Photo ID: 7689964
    VIRIN: 230320-A-A4510-010
    Resolution: 800x600
    Size: 133.42 KB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Preserving history, one story at a time [Image 16 of 16], by Sharilyn Wells, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Preserving history, one story at a time
    Preserving history, one story at a time
    Preserving history, one story at a time
    Preserving history, one story at a time
    Preserving history, one story at a time
    Preserving history, one story at a time
    Preserving history, one story at a time
    Preserving history, one story at a time
    Preserving history, one story at a time
    Preserving history, one story at a time
    Preserving history, one story at a time
    Preserving history, one story at a time
    Preserving history, one story at a time
    Preserving history, one story at a time
    Preserving history, one story at a time
    Preserving history, one story at a time

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Preserving history, one story at a time

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    history

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT