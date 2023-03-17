Jon Schleier, a cultural resource specialist at Fort Bragg, leads a historical walkthrough of the infamous battle at Monroe’s Crossroads on active military training lands on Fort Bragg, March 10. On its 158th Anniversary, the guided tour allowed participants to walk through history supported by archeological finds and historical documents studied by the Fort Bragg Cultural Resource Management Program. (U.S. Army photo by Sharilyn Wells, Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2023 Date Posted: 03.20.2023 08:52 Photo ID: 7689964 VIRIN: 230320-A-A4510-010 Resolution: 800x600 Size: 133.42 KB Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Preserving history, one story at a time [Image 16 of 16], by Sharilyn Wells, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.