    USS Florida Conducts BSP [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Florida Conducts BSP

    NAPLES, ITALY

    03.16.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jasmine Suarez 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    230316-N-UM222-0116 NAPLES, Italy (March 16, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Ohio-class guided missile submarine USS Florida (SSGN 728) transfer food during a brief stop for personnel (BSP) in the Bay of Naples, Naples Italy, March 16, 2023. The stop demonstrates the strength of the U.S.-Italy partnership as the two nations continue working together for a secure, stable & prosperous Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Suarez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2023
    Date Posted: 03.20.2023 04:42
    Photo ID: 7689694
    VIRIN: 230316-N-UM222-0120
    Resolution: 4151x2594
    Size: 521.99 KB
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Florida Conducts BSP [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jasmine Suarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Florida
    Bay of Naples
    BSP
    MC2 Jasmine Suarez

