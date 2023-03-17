230316-N-UM222-0152 NAPLES, Italy (March 16, 2023) The Ohio-class guided missile submarine USS Florida (SSGN 728) conducts a brief stop for personnel (BSP) in the Bay of Naples, Naples, Italy, March 16, 2023. The stop demonstrates the strength of the U.S.-Italy partnership as the two nations continue working together for a secure, stable & prosperous Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Suarez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2023 Date Posted: 03.20.2023 04:42 Photo ID: 7689691 VIRIN: 230316-N-UM222-0152 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.28 MB Location: NAPLES, IT Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Florida Conducts BSP [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jasmine Suarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.