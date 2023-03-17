230316-N-UM222-0154 NAPLES, Italy (March 16, 2023) The Ohio-class guided missile submarine USS Florida (SSGN 728) conducts a brief stop for personnel (BSP) in the Bay of Naples, Naples, Italy, March 16, 2023. The stop demonstrates the strength of the U.S.-Italy partnership as the two nations continue working together for a secure, stable & prosperous Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Suarez)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2023 04:42
|Photo ID:
|7689692
|VIRIN:
|230316-N-UM222-0154
|Resolution:
|4493x2704
|Size:
|906.78 KB
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Florida Conducts BSP [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jasmine Suarez, identified by DVIDS
