South Korea-based U.S. Soldiers assigned to Battery D, 2-1 Air Defense Battalion, 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, set up their equipment during an operational readiness exercise, a drill that includes establishment of Patriot missile launchers, maintaining communication with a tactical operations center, and other tasks. Drills like OREs are used by unit senior leaders to assess readiness of their respective military units.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2023 22:21
|Photo ID:
|7689185
|VIRIN:
|230318-A-ED112-1497
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.11 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 35th ADA Patriot March and Emplacement [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Gregory Menke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT