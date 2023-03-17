Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    35th ADA Patriot March and Emplacement [Image 3 of 4]

    35th ADA Patriot March and Emplacement

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.17.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Gregory Menke 

    8th Army

    U.S. Army Pvt. Abner Vasquez and Pvt. Rene Durazo, both assigned to Battery A, 6-52nd Air Defense Artillery Battalion, 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, conduct a drill called “Patriot March and Emplacement” during readiness training at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex near Pocheon, South Korea, March 18, 2023. PM&E is an essential skill for Air Defenders to keep sharp because at anytime they may need to break down the equipment and jump to another location and must be able to do so expeditiously.

    Date Taken: 03.17.2023
    Date Posted: 03.19.2023 22:21
    Photo ID: 7689184
    VIRIN: 230317-A-ED112-1200
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 5.14 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 35th ADA Patriot March and Emplacement [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Gregory Menke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    korea
    Eighth Army

