    35th ADA Patriot March and Emplacement [Image 1 of 4]

    35th ADA Patriot March and Emplacement

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.18.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Gregory Menke 

    8th Army

    A U.S. Soldier assigned to Battery D, 2-1 Air Defense Battalion, 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, communicates with his higher headquarters during an operational readiness exercise in South Korea. The recent ORE for 35th ADA included establishment of Patriot missile launchers, maintaining communication with a tactical operations center, and other tasks. OREs are used by unit senior leaders to assess readiness of their respective military units.

    Date Taken: 03.18.2023
    Date Posted: 03.19.2023 22:21
    Photo ID: 7689180
    VIRIN: 230318-A-ED112-1339
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.43 MB
    Location: KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 35th ADA Patriot March and Emplacement [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Gregory Menke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    korea
    Eighth Army

