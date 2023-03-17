35th ADA Patriot March and Emplacement

A U.S. Soldier assigned to Battery D, 2-1 Air Defense Battalion, 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, communicates with his higher headquarters during an operational readiness exercise in South Korea. The recent ORE for 35th ADA included establishment of Patriot missile launchers, maintaining communication with a tactical operations center, and other tasks. OREs are used by unit senior leaders to assess readiness of their respective military units.

