35th ADA Patriot March and Emplacement

South Korea-based U.S. Soldiers assigned to Battery D, 2-1 Air Defense Battalion, 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade share a laugh during the setup of their equipment during an operational readiness exercise, a drill that includes establishment of Patriot missile launchers, maintaining communication with a tactical operations center, and other tasks. OREs are used by unit senior leaders to

assess readiness of their respective military units.

