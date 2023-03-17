SAN DIEGO (March 14, 2023) – Rear. Adm. James A. Kirk, Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 3 (ESG 3), answers questions on amphibious operations and capabilities during a brief to senior military leaders from 38 nations during the U.S. Army War College International Fellows visit to USS Boxer (LHD 4). Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bradley Kaminski)
USS Boxer Hosts U.S. Army War College International Fellows
