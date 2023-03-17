Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Boxer Hosts U.S. Army War College International Fellows [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Boxer Hosts U.S. Army War College International Fellows

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brad Kaminksi 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    SAN DIEGO (March 14, 2023) – Rear. Adm. James A. Kirk, Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 3 (ESG 3), answers questions on amphibious operations and capabilities during a brief to senior military leaders from 38 nations during the U.S. Army War College International Fellows visit to USS Boxer (LHD 4). Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bradley Kaminski)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
    Date Posted: 03.19.2023 16:11
    VIRIN: 230314-N-VL893-2006
    Location: NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Amphib
    USS Boxer
    U.S. Army War College
    Expeditionary Strike Group 3
    USAWC

