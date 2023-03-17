USS Boxer Hosts U.S. Army War College International Fellows

SAN DIEGO (March 14, 2023) – Capt. Brian Holmes, executive officer of USS Boxer (LHD 4), speaks to senior military leaders from 38 nations touring the ship during the U.S. Army War College International Fellows visit to San Diego. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Roland Ardon)

