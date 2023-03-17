USS Boxer Hosts U.S. Army War College International Fellows

SAN DIEGO (March 14, 2023) – Lt. Cmdr. Paul Flood, USS Boxer (LHD 4) senior medical officer, outlines medical capabilities onboard to senior military leaders from 38 nations touring the ship during the U.S. Army War College International Fellows visit to San Diego. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bradley Kaminski)

