SAN DIEGO (March 14, 2023) – Lt. Scott Blaha, a native of Dover, Delaware, outlines the aircraft capabilities of USS Boxer (LHD 4) to senior military leaders from 38 nations touring the ship during the U.S. Army War College International Fellows visit to San Diego. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Roland Ardon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2023 Date Posted: 03.19.2023 16:11 Photo ID: 7688965 VIRIN: 230314-N-JB475-1162 Resolution: 4256x2832 Size: 805.56 KB Location: NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, US Hometown: DOVER, DE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Boxer Hosts U.S. Army War College International Fellows [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Roland M Ardon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.