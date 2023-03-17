Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Boxer Hosts U.S. Army War College International Fellows [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Boxer Hosts U.S. Army War College International Fellows

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Roland M Ardon 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    SAN DIEGO (March 14, 2023) – Lt. Scott Blaha, a native of Dover, Delaware, outlines the aircraft capabilities of USS Boxer (LHD 4) to senior military leaders from 38 nations touring the ship during the U.S. Army War College International Fellows visit to San Diego. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Roland Ardon)

