230318-N-AS200-1409 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Mar. 18, 2023) Navy Band Southwest “Destroyers” perform at the Point Mugu Air Show onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Mar. 18, 2023. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2023 10:28
|Photo ID:
|7688867
|VIRIN:
|230318-N-AS200-1409
|Resolution:
|5427x3618
|Size:
|9.53 MB
|Location:
|NAS POINT MUGU, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, "Super Bowl" of Air Shows [Image 8 of 8], by ENS Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
