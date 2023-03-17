Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "Super Bowl" of Air Shows [Image 3 of 8]

    &quot;Super Bowl&quot; of Air Shows

    NAS POINT MUGU, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2023

    Photo by Ensign Drew Verbis 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    230318-N-AS200-1405 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Mar. 18, 2023) The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels perform at the Point Mugu Air Show onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Mar. 18, 2023. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)

