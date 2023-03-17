Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    "Super Bowl" of Air Shows [Image 5 of 8]

    &quot;Super Bowl&quot; of Air Shows

    NAS POINT MUGU, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2023

    Photo by Ensign Drew Verbis 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    230318-N-AS200-1407 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Mar. 18, 2023) Lt. Zoe McFarlane pilots the MH-60R during the Point Mugu Air Show onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Mar. 18, 2023. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2023
    Date Posted: 03.19.2023 10:28
    Photo ID: 7688865
    VIRIN: 230318-N-AS200-1407
    Resolution: 5153x3435
    Size: 8.97 MB
    Location: NAS POINT MUGU, CA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "Super Bowl" of Air Shows [Image 8 of 8], by ENS Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    &quot;Super Bowl&quot; of Air Shows
    &quot;Super Bowl&quot; of Air Shows
    &quot;Super Bowl&quot; of Air Shows
    &quot;Super Bowl&quot; of Air Shows
    &quot;Super Bowl&quot; of Air Shows
    &quot;Super Bowl&quot; of Air Shows
    &quot;Super Bowl&quot; of Air Shows
    &quot;Super Bowl&quot; of Air Shows

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Point Mugu
    Air Show
    F-18
    Blue Angels
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT