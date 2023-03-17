230318-N-AS200-1407 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Mar. 18, 2023) Lt. Zoe McFarlane pilots the MH-60R during the Point Mugu Air Show onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Mar. 18, 2023. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)

Date Taken: 03.18.2023
Location: NAS POINT MUGU, CA, US
This work, "Super Bowl" of Air Shows [Image 8 of 8], by ENS Drew Verbis