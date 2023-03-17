230318-N-AS200-1406 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Mar. 18, 2023) The U.S. Navy Parachute Demonstration Team, the Blue “Leapfrogs” perform at the Point Mugu Air Show onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Mar. 18, 2023. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)

