    Truxtun departs Aqaba [Image 4 of 4]

    Truxtun departs Aqaba

    AQABA, JORDAN

    03.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kenneth Blair 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230315-N-JO162-1159 AQABA, Jordan (March, 15, 2023) Sailors assigned to guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) man the rails while pulling into Aqaba, Jordan, March 15, 2023. Truxtun is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kenneth Blair)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Truxtun departs Aqaba [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Kenneth Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Jordan
    USS Truxtun
    port visit
    Aqaba

