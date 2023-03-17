Truxtun departs Aqaba

230315-N-JO162-1159 AQABA, Jordan (March, 15, 2023) Sailors assigned to guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) man the rails while pulling into Aqaba, Jordan, March 15, 2023. Truxtun is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kenneth Blair)
