230315-N-JO162-1159 AQABA, Jordan (March, 15, 2023) Sailors assigned to guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) man the rails while pulling into Aqaba, Jordan, March 15, 2023. Truxtun is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kenneth Blair)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2023 Date Posted: 03.19.2023 01:52 Photo ID: 7688656 VIRIN: 230315-N-JO162-1159 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 785.61 KB Location: AQABA, JO Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Truxtun departs Aqaba [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Kenneth Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.