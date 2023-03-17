230315-N-JO162-1058 GULF OF AQABA (March 15, 2023) Ensign Gregory Roskowic, left, applies a tourniquet to Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Aquil Green while participating in a Tactical Combat Casualty Care course aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103), March 15, 2023, in the Gulf of Aqaba during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2023. IMX/CE 2023 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving 7,000 personnel from more than 50 nations and international organizations committed to preserving the rules-based international order and strengthening regional maritime security cooperation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Kenneth Blair)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2023 Date Posted: 03.19.2023 01:52 Photo ID: 7688653 VIRIN: 230315-N-JO162-1058 Resolution: 5159x3439 Size: 476.75 KB Location: GULF OF AQABA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, IMX 23 USS Truxtun TCCC Course [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Kenneth Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.