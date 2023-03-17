230315-N-JO162-1058 GULF OF AQABA (March 15, 2023) Ensign Gregory Roskowic, left, applies a tourniquet to Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Aquil Green while participating in a Tactical Combat Casualty Care course aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103), March 15, 2023, in the Gulf of Aqaba during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2023. IMX/CE 2023 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving 7,000 personnel from more than 50 nations and international organizations committed to preserving the rules-based international order and strengthening regional maritime security cooperation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Kenneth Blair)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2023 01:52
|Photo ID:
|7688653
|VIRIN:
|230315-N-JO162-1058
|Resolution:
|5159x3439
|Size:
|476.75 KB
|Location:
|GULF OF AQABA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, IMX 23 USS Truxtun TCCC Course [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Kenneth Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
