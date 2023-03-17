230315-N-JO162-1077 GULF OF AQABA (March 15, 2023) Culinary Specialist 1st Class Raymond Heiber, left, and Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Fiona Puno assess Culinary Specialist 1st Class Joshua Kohmuench while participating in a Tactical Combat Casualty Care course aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103), March 15, 2023, in the Gulf of Aqaba during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2023. IMX/CE 2023 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving 7,000 personnel from more than 50 nations and international organizations committed to preserving the rules-based international order and strengthening regional maritime security cooperation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Kenneth Blair)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2023 Date Posted: 03.19.2023 01:52 Photo ID: 7688654 VIRIN: 230315-N-JO162-1077 Resolution: 5743x3829 Size: 528.02 KB Location: GULF OF AQABA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, IMX 23 USS Truxtun TCCC Course [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Kenneth Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.