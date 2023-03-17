Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IMX 23 USS Truxtun TCCC Course [Image 3 of 4]

    IMX 23 USS Truxtun TCCC Course

    GULF OF AQABA

    03.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kenneth Blair 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230315-N-JO162-1119 GULF OF AQABA (March 15, 2023) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Fernando D. Guzman, assigned to Naval Support Activity Bahrain, oversees Sailors participating in a Tactical Combat Casualty Care course aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103), March 15, 2023, in the Gulf of Aqaba during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2023. IMX/CE 2023 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving 7,000 personnel from more than 50 nations and international organizations committed to preserving the rules-based international order and strengthening regional maritime security cooperation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Kenneth Blair)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.19.2023 01:52
    VIRIN: 230315-N-JO162-1119
    Location: GULF OF AQABA
    This work, IMX 23 USS Truxtun TCCC Course [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Kenneth Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TCCC
    USS Truxtun
    IMX 23
    IMX23

