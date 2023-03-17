IMX 23 USS Truxtun TCCC Course

230315-N-JO162-1119 GULF OF AQABA (March 15, 2023) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Fernando D. Guzman, assigned to Naval Support Activity Bahrain, oversees Sailors participating in a Tactical Combat Casualty Care course aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103), March 15, 2023, in the Gulf of Aqaba during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2023. IMX/CE 2023 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving 7,000 personnel from more than 50 nations and international organizations committed to preserving the rules-based international order and strengthening regional maritime security cooperation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Kenneth Blair)

