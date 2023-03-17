Senior Airman Shayne Paulk, left, a 921st Contingency Response Squadron aerial port mobility team member, waits to load a Lockheed C-130 Hercules aircraft during AGILE FLAG 23-1 at Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia, March 3, 2023. AGILE FLAG is the latest USAF investment in capabilities that enables Lead Wings to operate at the speed, scope, complexity and scale needed in a modern-day threat environment. The 621st CRW worked alongside the 4th Fighter Squadron from Hill AFB, Utah, aircraft and Airmen from Mountain Home AFB, Idaho, as well as total force partners from the Montana, Mississippi and Connecticut. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2023 Date Posted: 03.17.2023 17:39 Photo ID: 7687864 VIRIN: 230303-F-BQ043-1191 Resolution: 7786x4380 Size: 21.5 MB Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 621 CRW supports AGF 23-1; 366 FW certification [Image 26 of 26], by SSgt Scott Warner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.