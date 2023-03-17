621 CRW supports AGF 23-1; 366 FW certification

A U.S. Air Force maintainer assigned to the 388th Maintenance Group at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, performs a pre-flight maintance check on a Lockheed F-35 Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 4th Fighter Squadron assigned to Hill AFB, during AGILE FLAG 23-1, March 6, 2023. While at AGILE FLAG 23-1, the 4th FS supported Agile Combat Employment concepts, which required forces to rapidly insert into theaters, establish logistics and communications with theater command and control, receive follow-on forces, generate the mission and project combat power across all domains, while making the critical decisions needed to remain agile. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2023 17:40
|Photo ID:
|7687901
|VIRIN:
|230306-F-BQ943-4261
|Resolution:
|7675x5117
|Size:
|17.89 MB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
