    621 CRW supports AGF 23-1; 366 FW certification [Image 24 of 26]

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force maintainer assigned to the 388th Maintenance Group at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, performs a pre-flight maintance check on a Lockheed F-35 Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 4th Fighter Squadron assigned to Hill AFB, during AGILE FLAG 23-1, March 6, 2023. While at AGILE FLAG 23-1, the 4th FS supported Agile Combat Employment concepts, which required forces to rapidly insert into theaters, establish logistics and communications with theater command and control, receive follow-on forces, generate the mission and project combat power across all domains, while making the critical decisions needed to remain agile. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)

    This work, 621 CRW supports AGF 23-1; 366 FW certification [Image 26 of 26], by SSgt Scott Warner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    621 CRW supports AGF 23-1; 366 FW Lead Wing certification

