621 CRW supports AGF 23-1; 366 FW certification

U.S. Air Force maintainers assigned to the 388th Maintenance Group at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, perform a pre-flight maintance check on a Lockheed F-35 Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 4th Fighter Squadron assigned to Hill AFB, during AGILE FLAG 23-1, March 6, 2023. While at AGILE FLAG 23-1, the 4th FS supported Agile Combat Employment concepts, which required forces to rapidly insert into theaters, establish logistics and communications with theater command and control, receive follow-on forces, generate the mission and project combat power across all domains, while making the critical decisions needed to remain agile. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)

Date Taken: 03.06.2023 Date Posted: 03.17.2023 Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US