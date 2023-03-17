Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    621 CRW supports AGF 23-1; 366 FW certification

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force maintainers assigned to the 388th Maintenance Group at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, perform a pre-flight maintance check on a Lockheed F-35 Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 4th Fighter Squadron assigned to Hill AFB, during AGILE FLAG 23-1, March 6, 2023. While at AGILE FLAG 23-1, the 4th FS supported Agile Combat Employment concepts, which required forces to rapidly insert into theaters, establish logistics and communications with theater command and control, receive follow-on forces, generate the mission and project combat power across all domains, while making the critical decisions needed to remain agile. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2023
    Date Posted: 03.17.2023 17:40
    Photo ID: 7687902
    VIRIN: 230306-F-BQ943-4285
    Resolution: 6938x3902
    Size: 12.61 MB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
