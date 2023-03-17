Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    621 CRW supports AGF 23-1; 366 FW certification [Image 23 of 26]

    621 CRW supports AGF 23-1; 366 FW certification

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Kolby Karim, left, a 921st Contingency Response Squadron fire team member, and Tech. Sgt. John Powerll, 821st CRS security forces flight sergeant, talks down a simulated protest during AGILE FLAG 23-1 at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, March 5, 2023. AGILE FLAG is the latest USAF investment in capabilities that enables Lead Wings to operate at the speed, scope, complexity and scale needed in a modern-day threat environment. The 621st CRW worked alongside the 4th Fighter Squadron from Hill AFB, Utah, aircraft and Airmen from Mountain Home AFB, Idaho, as well as total force partners from the Montana, Mississippi and Connecticut. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2023
    Date Posted: 03.17.2023 17:39
    Photo ID: 7687900
    VIRIN: 230305-F-BQ943-1128
    Resolution: 8015x4508
    Size: 16.02 MB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
    This work, 621 CRW supports AGF 23-1; 366 FW certification [Image 26 of 26], by SSgt Scott Warner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    621 CRW supports AGF 23-1; 366 FW Lead Wing certification

    621 CRW

    Agile Flag

    AgileFlag

    AGF 23-1

    CRW
    621st Contingency Response Wing
    Agile Flag
    AgileFlag
    AGF 23-1

