Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Baden-Württemberg Bundeswehr state commander visits APS-2 site in Mannheim [Image 2 of 2]

    Baden-Württemberg Bundeswehr state commander visits APS-2 site in Mannheim

    MANNHEIM, BW, GERMANY

    03.17.2023

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    During his visit to the Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Mannheim, Germany, March 16, the Bundeswehr State Command of Baden-Württemberg commander, German air force Col. Thomas Köhring, engages with a German local national armament technician at the site. Köhring was impressed by the detail of work and the technical expertise the German technicians are providing to the 405th Army Field Support Brigade and U.S. Army Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2023
    Date Posted: 03.17.2023 04:52
    Photo ID: 7685905
    VIRIN: 230317-A-SM279-153
    Resolution: 3470x2262
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: MANNHEIM, BW, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Baden-Württemberg Bundeswehr state commander visits APS-2 site in Mannheim [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Baden-Württemberg Bundeswehr state commander visits APS-2 site in Mannheim
    Baden-Württemberg Bundeswehr state commander visits APS-2 site in Mannheim

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Baden-W&uuml;rttemberg Bundeswehr state commander visits APS-2 site in Mannheim

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    ArmyPrepositionedStocks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT