Baden-Württemberg Bundeswehr state commander visits APS-2 site in Mannheim

Photo By Cameron Porter | During his visit to the Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Mannheim, Germany, March 16, the Bundeswehr State Command of Baden-Württemberg commander, German air force Col. Thomas Köhring, engages with a German local national armament technician at the site. Köhring was impressed by the detail of work and the technical expertise the German technicians are providing to the 405th Army Field Support Brigade and U.S. Army Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

MANNHEIM, Germany – It’s not every day that a German state commander visits your installation so when Bundeswehr State Command of Baden-Württemberg Commander Col. Thomas Köhring conducted a site visit and key leader engagement at the Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite, March 16, leaders from Army Field Support Battalion-Mannheim were excited to receive him and show him around.



“It was an outstanding and informative visit by Colonel Köhring. Team Mannheim greatly appreciates hosting one of our NATO allies here at the Coleman APS-2 worksite,” said Maj. Steven Waugh, AFSBn-Mannheim’s executive officer. “It’s very important to include our NATO partners and allies in everything we do. They want to help and be involved.”



During a briefing at the battalion headquarters, leaders from AFSBn-Mannheim spoke with the German air force commander about future integration of Bundeswehr forces in support of operations at the Coleman APS-2 worksite. Also discussed was the German local national workforce and hiring at Coleman, tactical vehicle ammunition holding area capabilities at the site, and the status of vehicles and equipment issued to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, last year. The battalion also briefed the colonel on its impending pivot to Poland to assume mission command of the new APS-2 site being built in Powidz, and the change of mission command at Coleman from AFSBn-Mannheim to Army Field Support Battalion-Germany.



“We spent over an hour briefing him on our overall mission supporting the U.S. European Command theater of operations with Army Prepositioned Stocks, Coleman worksite capabilities and our future move to Poland,” Waugh said.



During Köhring’s remarks, it was obvious he was impressed with the facilities at the Coleman APS-2 worksite and the capabilities of AFSN-Mannheim, 405th Army Field Support Brigade.



“I used to drive by this base – seeing the old, condemned barracks and having no idea what went on here. Now I know. Do not judge a book by its cover,” Köhring said.



One of the biggest highlights for the Baden-Württemberg commander during his visit to the Coleman APS-2 worksite was a site tour of the APS-2 facilities and work areas. He was particularly enamored by an engagement he had with a few German local national armament technicians at the site. He was impressed by the detail of work and the technical expertise they’re providing to the 405th AFSB and U.S. Army Europe and Africa.



“You could tell he was very excited and proud to meet the German local national armament technicians at our worksite,” Waugh said.



Overall, the German air force commander’s visit to the U.S. APS-2 site was very successful. For all parties, the visit helped to reinforce the importance of sharing capabilities across formations and refining interoperability to ensure the NATO alliance remains rock solid and stronger together.



“This was a great day for the 405th AFSB and Team Mannheim,” said Waugh. “The entire team enjoyed the colonel’s visit, and we know he left here knowing what the 405th AFSB provides to this theater and NATO deterrence and defense.”



During his visit to the Coleman APS-2 worksite, Köhring was accompanied by Lt. Col. Philippe Seigneur, Bundeswehr Joint Support and Enabling Service French liaison officer; Robert Munson, Bundeswehr JSES 21st Theater Sustainment Command liaison officer; Ina Franzreb, 21st TSC host nation relations advisor; T. Sean Schulze, U.S. Army Europe and Africa U.S. Forces liaison officer Baden-Württemberg; and Jae Kim, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz deputy to the commander; among others.



The 405th AFSB’s APS-2 program provides turn-key power projection packages ready to deploy at a moment’s notice while helping to reduce the amount of equipment needed from the deploying forces’ home stations. APS-2 sites like Coleman help reduce deployment timelines, improve deterrence capabilities and provide additional combat power for contingency operations. APS-2 equipment may also be drawn for use in training and exercises.



The Coleman APS-2 worksite located on a former Army airfield stores and maintains an armored brigade combat team’s worth of heavy armored vehicles and associated equipment. In August 2021, U.S. Army Europe and Africa announced that it will retain the Coleman worksite, which was previously scheduled to be returned to the German government.



In the months ahead, AFSBn-Germany will assume mission command of the Coleman APS-2 worksite while AFSBn-Mannheim re-designates to AFSBn-Poland and assumes mission command of the APS-2 site there. Nearing completion now, this NATO-funded APS-2 worksite in Poland will be comprised of 650,000 square feet of humidity controlled warehouse space, a vehicle maintenance facility and supporting facilities capable of supporting a modernized armored brigade combat team. The site will also include a 58,000 square foot munitions storage area.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and under the operational control of the 21st TSC, U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The brigade is headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. Forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.