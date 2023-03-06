Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Baden-Württemberg Bundeswehr state commander visits APS-2 site in Mannheim [Image 1 of 2]

    Baden-Württemberg Bundeswehr state commander visits APS-2 site in Mannheim

    MANNHEIM, BW, GERMANY

    03.17.2023

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Bundeswehr State Command of Baden-Württemberg Commander Col. Thomas Köhring, poses for a photo with leaders from Army Field Support Battalion-Mannheim, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, during his site visit and key leader engagement to the Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Mannheim, Germany, March 16. Also pictured here are Lt. Col. Philippe Seigneur, Bundeswehr Joint Support and Enabling Service French liaison officer; Robert Munson, Bundeswehr JSES 21st Theater Sustainment Command liaison officer; Ina Franzreb, 21st TSC host nation relations advisor; T. Sean Schulze, U.S. Army Europe and Africa U.S. Forces liaison officer Baden-Württemberg; and Jae Kim, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz deputy to the commander; among others. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2023
    Date Posted: 03.17.2023 04:52
    Photo ID: 7685904
    VIRIN: 230317-A-SM279-100
    Resolution: 3621x2275
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: MANNHEIM, BW, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Baden-Württemberg Bundeswehr state commander visits APS-2 site in Mannheim [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

