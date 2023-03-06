Baden-Württemberg Bundeswehr state commander visits APS-2 site in Mannheim

Bundeswehr State Command of Baden-Württemberg Commander Col. Thomas Köhring, poses for a photo with leaders from Army Field Support Battalion-Mannheim, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, during his site visit and key leader engagement to the Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Mannheim, Germany, March 16. Also pictured here are Lt. Col. Philippe Seigneur, Bundeswehr Joint Support and Enabling Service French liaison officer; Robert Munson, Bundeswehr JSES 21st Theater Sustainment Command liaison officer; Ina Franzreb, 21st TSC host nation relations advisor; T. Sean Schulze, U.S. Army Europe and Africa U.S. Forces liaison officer Baden-Württemberg; and Jae Kim, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz deputy to the commander; among others. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

