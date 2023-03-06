Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Mexico Congressman visits Holloman [Image 5 of 5]

    New Mexico Congressman visits Holloman

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Antonio Salfran 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Congressman Gabe Vasquez, District 2 New Mexico, sits in the cockpit of an F-16 Viper at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 14, 2023. The 49th Wing builds the backbone of combat airpower by producing combat-ready F-16 pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antonio Salfran)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 18:30
    Photo ID: 7685532
    VIRIN: 230314-F-TY635-1390
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 11.52 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, New Mexico Congressman visits Holloman [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Antonio Salfran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    New Mexico
    AETC
    49th Wing
    Rep. Gabe Vasquez

