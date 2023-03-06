New Mexico Congressman visits Holloman

Congressman Gabe Vasquez, District 2 New Mexico, poses for a photo with Alamogordo Public School Acting Superintendent and Holloman leadership at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 14, 2023. More than 500 workers and four local subcontractors participated in the construction of the new Holloman Elementary School, giving students from both the Holloman and Alamogordo communities a new, modern learning environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antonio Salfran)

