U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tayler Ives, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron assisted dedicated crew chief, gives a brief overview of the MQ-9 Reaper to Congressman Gabe Vasquez, District 2 New Mexico, at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 14, 2023. The 49th Wing builds the backbone of combat airpower by producing combat-ready MQ-9 pilots and sensor operators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antonio Salfran) (This photo has been altered for security purposes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2023 Date Posted: 03.16.2023 18:30 Photo ID: 7685525 VIRIN: 230314-F-TY635-1253 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 11.55 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Mexico Congressman visits Holloman [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.