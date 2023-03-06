Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Mexico Congressman visits Holloman [Image 1 of 5]

    New Mexico Congressman visits Holloman

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tayler Ives, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron assisted dedicated crew chief, gives a brief overview of the MQ-9 Reaper to Congressman Gabe Vasquez, District 2 New Mexico, at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 14, 2023. The 49th Wing builds the backbone of combat airpower by producing combat-ready MQ-9 pilots and sensor operators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antonio Salfran) (This photo has been altered for security purposes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 18:30
    Photo ID: 7685525
    VIRIN: 230314-F-TY635-1253
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 11.55 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Mexico Congressman visits Holloman [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New Mexico Congressman visits Holloman
    New Mexico Congressman visits Holloman
    New Mexico Congressman visits Holloman
    New Mexico Congressman visits Holloman
    New Mexico Congressman visits Holloman

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    New Mexico
    Holloman
    Air Force
    AETC
    49th Wing
    Rep. Gabe Vasquez

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT