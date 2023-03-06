New Mexico Congressman visits Holloman

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tayler Ives, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron assisted dedicated crew chief, gives a brief overview of the MQ-9 Reaper to Congressman Gabe Vasquez, District 2 New Mexico, at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 14, 2023. The 49th Wing builds the backbone of combat airpower by producing combat-ready MQ-9 pilots and sensor operators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antonio Salfran) (This photo has been altered for security purposes)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2023 18:30
|Photo ID:
|7685525
|VIRIN:
|230314-F-TY635-1253
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|11.55 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
